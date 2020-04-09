Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent pays tribute to nurses, cups of tea, music and fish ‘n’ chips in first look clip

"We love you, Britain!"

britain's got talent

Britain’t Got Talent will return to our TV screens on Saturday 11th April.

And if you were wondering what the new series will be like, well, here’s a little clue.

ITV have shared a first look clip ahead of Saturday’s launch, showing hosts Ant and Dec, and the judges  paying tribute to the best of British including nurses, tea and fish ‘n’ chips.

The video clip starts with the Geordie duo walking down a quaint British street, as Ant says: “Britain, we love you.”

“And we love everything about you,” Dec adds, as a man dressed as a clown passes by them while juggling.

Elton John’s Your Song begins to play over the video, as a bagpiper walks in Edinburgh and Morris dancers click sticks.

The narrator says: “And we are proud to come from all four corners.”

A group of older Asian ladies dressed in traditional saris are then shown, as they walk arm-in-arm.

britain's got talent

The clip then switches to Alesha Dixon wearing an oversized red blazer, as she pays tribute to British music, saying: “And our music has travelled all over the world.”

David Walliams transforms into a lollipop lady for the clip, and gushes: “Being British is about looking out for one another” before hilariously screaming “stop running” after some kids.

The clip moves on to two nurses enjoying a cuppa.

britain's got talent

“Sticking together,” they say as they clink their mugs together.

Amanda Holden enjoys more tea and a biscuit in a packed tea room, while Simon Cowell can’t resist laying into David Walliams’ children’s books, calling them “absolute junk”.

britain's got talent

The clip ends with Ant and Dec entering London’s Palladium where the first auditions will begin.

You can watch it below.

The network recently announced that the auditions would air as scheduled, despite the recent coronavirus crisis.
At the time, they were looking into how they could run the live shows, which usually follow straight afterwards.
Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on April 11 at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
