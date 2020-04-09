Britain’s Got Talent pays tribute to nurses, cups of tea, music and fish ‘n’ chips in first look clip

Britain’t Got Talent will return to our TV screens on Saturday 11th April.

Advertisement

And if you were wondering what the new series will be like, well, here’s a little clue.

ITV have shared a first look clip ahead of Saturday’s launch, showing hosts Ant and Dec, and the judges paying tribute to the best of British including nurses, tea and fish ‘n’ chips.

The video clip starts with the Geordie duo walking down a quaint British street, as Ant says: “Britain, we love you.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“And we love everything about you,” Dec adds, as a man dressed as a clown passes by them while juggling.

Elton John’s Your Song begins to play over the video, as a bagpiper walks in Edinburgh and Morris dancers click sticks.

The narrator says: “And we are proud to come from all four corners.”

A group of older Asian ladies dressed in traditional saris are then shown, as they walk arm-in-arm.

The clip then switches to Alesha Dixon wearing an oversized red blazer, as she pays tribute to British music, saying: “And our music has travelled all over the world.”

David Walliams transforms into a lollipop lady for the clip, and gushes: “Being British is about looking out for one another” before hilariously screaming “stop running” after some kids.

The clip moves on to two nurses enjoying a cuppa.

“Sticking together,” they say as they clink their mugs together.

Amanda Holden enjoys more tea and a biscuit in a packed tea room, while Simon Cowell can’t resist laying into David Walliams’ children’s books, calling them “absolute junk”.

The clip ends with Ant and Dec entering London’s Palladium where the first auditions will begin.

Advertisement

You can watch it below.

The network recently announced that the auditions would air as scheduled, despite the recent coronavirus crisis.

At the time, they were looking into how they could run the live shows, which usually follow straight afterwards.