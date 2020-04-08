Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Kelly Brook celebrates iconic McDonald’s meal on Celebrity Bake Off

Kelly Brook celebrates iconic McDonald’s meal on Celebrity Bake Off

The move earned the model and actress a Hollywood handshake

Bake Off SU2C Kelly Brook

If you’re missing all you’re favourite fast-food chains in these dark times, you’re not alone.

Advertisement

Turns out model and actress Kelly Brook is on the same boat, and even went as far as to pay tribute to a Maccie Dees legend during her stint on Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday night.

Brook’s breakfast egg muffin biscuits went down a treat with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, even if they were a bit sceptical about the choice at first.

Although the biscuits looked savoury, the “egg”, “cheese” and “sausage” were actually made out of apricot, lemon and chocolate. Although Brook didn’t win Star Baker, the biscuits did earn her a coveted Hollywood handshake.

Louis Theroux made a similar move with his sweet pizza cookie, which also went down a treat.

Of course, the episode was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic put the world on lockdown, but Brook did tease earlier on Tuesday that she would pay homage to a fast-food favourite during the show.

“I will just say this,” she said on her Heart London Drive show, “I am missing all my fast-food chains being closed at the moment, particularly McDonald’s, and tonight I may or may not pay homage to a particular item on the menu at McDonald’s, that’s all I’m going to say.”

The episode marked host Sandi Toksvig’s last episode, following the announcement that she had quit back in January. She is to be replaced by Matt Lucas.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Noel and Dandi Standing with Paul and Prue sitting
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Carol, Rob, Kelly and Mo.

Who won Star Baker this week on The Great Celebrity Bake Off SU2C?

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Ep4 Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond’s Celebrity Bake Off episode helps viewers “get through” lockdown

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Ep4

Two stars got injured in upcoming Celebrity Bake Off episode

Katarina Johnson-Thompson in Celebrity Bake off 2019 (Channel 4)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019 episode 3: meet the bakers