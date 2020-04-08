Accessibility Links

Great British Bake Off fans bid emotional farewell to Sandi Toksvig after her last episode

Twitter was full of emotional tributes as she left the tent for good

Sandi Toksvig, Bake Off (C4)

Sandi Toksvig’s final episode of The Great British Bake Off aired last night and it’s safe to say that fans were devastated to see her go.

She joined the programme in 2017 with presenting partner Noel Fielding, after Bake-Off lost its original hosts amid the move from BBC One to Channel 4.

Viewers were initially gutted by the loss of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, but quickly grew to love this unique and hilarious new pairing – as last night’s social media reaction proved.

There were plenty of warm farewells and virtual tears to be found on Twitter…

Several viewers said that they would miss the dynamic between Sandi and Noel, who often got up to hilarious antics while the bakers were hard at work…

Without a doubt, comedian Matt Lucas (Little Britain) will have big shoes to fill when he replaces Sandi in the next series.

Fortunately, those who miss Toksvig’s presence on the series will be able to see her elsewhere as the writer and presenter has quit Bake Off in order to pursue other projects.

Toksvig said in a statement at the time of her resignation: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.  The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is available on All 4

