  5. Mo Gilligan makes huge mistake on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

It went egg-stremely wrong for Mo on tonight's episode

Bake off

It wouldn’t be an episode of  The Great Celebrity Bake Off if something didn’t go wrong.

Last week, YouTuber Joe Sugg sliced his finger and fainted, and presenter Alex Jones required stitches after her mixing bowl shattered.

This week’s drama came from comedian Mo Gilligan – who had to start from scratch with just one hour left on the clock, after he made a huge mistake with his cake.

The comedian was ready to start decorating his cake into a high top trainer for the Showstopper Challenge when he suddenly noticed it had a slight dip in the middle.

“We might just have to do a sandal, I don’t know if we’re going to get a high top out of this,” he joked before noticing a tray of eggs left on the side.

It’s at this point that he realised he’d only used two eggs instead of the nine the recipe had asked for.

But in true Mo style, he didn’t let that crack him and decided to start over even though the other celebs were now decorating their cakes.

bake off
Mo (Channel 4)

He managed to whip up another cake mix and shove it in the oven, but there just wasn’t enough time left to decorate his shoe, resulting in Mo presenting a log-shaped caked with some fragments on top for laces.

As Paul cut into the cake, he noticed the slightly moist centre, joking: “That’s athlete’s foot.”

But despite the appearance, the judges couldn’t fault it and Mo somehow managed to pull the cat out the bag.

“That’s a delicious cake my friend,” Paul said before going on to compliment Mo on his raspberry jam filling.

“Every one of your jams has been great!” he added.

Sounds like there could be a new career in the making for Mo…

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is available to watch online on All 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

All about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Noel and Dandi Standing with Paul and Prue sitting
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
