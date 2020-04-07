BBC One to air star-studded charity live show The Big Night In

Children in Need and Comic Relief are coming together for a star-studded live event called The Big Night In on BBC One.

The special night of programming will celebrate acts of kindness and community support during these difficult times, as well as offering some light relief and entertainment to help pick up the nation’s spirits.

The show will feature some of the UK’s most famous faces doing what they can to help out, with incredible prizes being dished out as well as live music performances filmed from home. Some of these faces include Lenny Henry, Children in Need hero Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness, who will all co-host the event.

The BBC has also said there will be “huge treats” from comedy legends Peter Kay, who has been out of the spotlight since 2017, and Catherine Tate.

Gary Barlow will provide music, while the Strictly dancers will give you tips on how to waltz around your living room in style.

The Big Night In will be broadcast live from 7pm until 10pm on Thursday 23rd April, adhering to all of the government’s rules regarding social isolation.

Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Children in Need and Comic Relief, but only if they feel financially able to do so in these uncertain times.

People will also be able to donate in Sainsbury’s stores, with the option to round up your shopping bill or contribute using Nectar points, and the supermarket has pledged to match all customer donations.

Money raised will be split evenly between the two charities and used to help support vulnerable people during this time of crisis, keeping them warm and fed as well as enabling them to learn and combat loneliness.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: “BBC One will bring the nation together for this special one off live charity event. I would like to thank both BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief for joining forces in these unprecedented times to provide their support to local charities, projects and programmes across the whole UK; and to all of the stars taking part in this unmissable night of entertainment when the country needs it most.”

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The Big Night In is a fantastic way to channel the amazing outpouring of generosity we are seeing from the British people. It’s brilliant to see BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief coming together for the first time to ensure help gets to those that need it most, and to celebrate those who are going above and beyond in their communities.

“We’re working with the BBC and others to ensure this event is a huge success. As government develops further measures, we will work together to coordinate our efforts in the battle against coronavirus and remind everyone to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The Big Night In airs on BBC One at 7pm on Thursday 23rd April.