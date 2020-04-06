Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict dies aged 68 due to coronavirus complications

Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict has died aged 68 due to “complications arising from a Covid-19 infection”, according to his website.

His talent agency confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday, saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family ❤️ — TCG ArtistManagement (@TCGArtist) April 4, 2020

The American-born actor is famous in the UK for roles such as Doug Hamilton on Emmerdale and John Kieffer on Foyle’s War. He also made an appearance as Newt’s dad on James Cameron’s Aliens and had a cameo in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

He also had a prominent theatre career, as pictured above in a production of Too Close to the Sun alongside Helen Dallimore and James Graeme.

Benedict was married to Allo Allo actress Phoebe Schofield, with whom he had two sons. Following the news of his passing, Allo Allo star Vicki Michelle paid tribute to Benedict on social media, sending a message of support to her “lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield”.

Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield #AlloAllo My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time #PhoebeScholfield @FreddieBenedict #LeoBenedict #SyncorSwim #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YJ7nn25ftv — Vicki Michelle MBE (@vickimichelle) April 5, 2020