Will.i.am announces winner of The Voice UK’s public lifeline vote

The music producer has added another contestant to his team for the semi-finals

The Voice will.i.am

Will.i.am has revealed which The Voice UK contestant has been saved by the public lifeline vote to secure a place in the semi-final.

The lucky singer is Doug Sure, who wowed judges with his rendition of Jorja Smith’s Don’t Watch Me Cry during the knockouts last month.

He’ll be joining Team Will.i.am, alongside Gevanni Hutton and Lucy Calcines, the song coach announced in a video released by ITV.

Sure said: “I’m truly honoured to have been saved by the public and can’t wait to see the others in the Live Semi Finals. My thanks to everyone for the support and can’t wait to get stuck in!”

The Voice UK was forced to indefinitely delay this year’s semi-final and final, initially due to take place on 28th March and 4th April respectively, due to the developing coronavirus pandemic.

The series is one of numerous films, television shows and live events that have been postponed in the interests of public safety.

It is yet to be confirmed when the finals will go ahead, but a special programme titled The Voice UK: Most Memorable Moments is available on ITV Player, revisiting some of the best performances from past episodes.

Refresh your memory of Doug Sure’s knockout song below…

The Voice UK: Most Memorable Moments is available on ITV Player

All about The Voice UK

The Voice UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
