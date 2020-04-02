Accessibility Links

  Britain's Got Talent launches spin-off show

Britain’s Got Talent launches spin-off show

The companion series promises to feature unseen auditions and hilarious behind-the-scenes moments

Britain's Got Talent line-up (ITV)

ITV has announced the launches of a new eight-part Britain’s Got Talent companion series, to air exclusively on ITV Hub.

The behind-the-scenes spin-off, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen, will be available to stream this spring after the transmission of the main show over on ITV1.

The series will feature previously unseen moments and talent auditions that didn’t make it onto the main show, and aims to “follows the success of BGT’s social platforms which have amassed more than one billion video views and 22 million followers,” according to ITV.

On Thursday, ITV released a first look video of the upcoming 14th series, with teasers of various eccentric auditions.

Speaking about the spin-off series, Athena Witter, Director of Digital at Fremantle said: “We have seen tremendous growth in Britain’s Got Talent’s presence across all major digital platforms and we are finding that our viewers continue to demand entertaining content. It’s thrilling to be able to announce an additional platform for audiences to enjoy the wealth of content that sits outside of the main show.”

Nigel Hall, Global Head Of TV, Syco Entertainment, added: “During these tough times we are determined to deliver entertainment all the family can enjoy. We are confident Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be perfect for that and the ideal accompaniment to the main series.”

Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will air on the ITV Hub straight after Britain’s Got Talent, which premieres on Saturday 11th April at 8pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

