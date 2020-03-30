Two stars got injured in upcoming Celebrity Bake Off episode

Filming of the next series of the Bake Off may have been delayed, but at least we still have The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer to satisfy our sweet TV cravings.

But the usually light and fluffy watch is taking a darker turn in the upcoming episode, with two of its stars seemingly getting injured on set.

Both Strictly contestant Joe Sugg and The One Show host Alex Jones got more than they bargained for, with Sugg almost fainting within minutes of the first challenge and Jones requiring stitches.

YouTuber Sugg almost “chopped off” the end of his finger, he explains while getting help from a paramedic. He then appears to faint in the middle of the tent.

Jones, on the other hand, required stitches after her mixing bowl shattered.

Speaking of the incident, she told The Sun: “I had to go straight off to the paramedic for stitches.

“He said, ‘I’m just going to put in the anaesthetic’ and I was like, ‘No, there’s no time for that, I have a showstopper to make, just do it!'”

Jones, much like last week’s Tan France, isn’t taking any chances when it comes to getting the coveted apron. Here’s hoping the showstopper was worth the pain!

The pair were joined by singer James Blunt and fellow Strictly contestant Alison Hammond, with Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding on hand to host and Paul Hollywood and Pure Leith judging.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesday 31st March at 8pm