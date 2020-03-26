When does Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo start? How to apply for the brand new Netflix show

Marie Kondo is continuing her mission to tidy up America’s homes, as she returns with a brand new Netflix series.

The Japanese consultant – famous for her organising skills – will be heading to one small town in America with the aim of “sparking joy”.

So when is it on? And what can viewers expect?

Get ready to feel guilty about that messy drawer you just won’t tidy up. Here’s everything we know about the new show…

When is Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo on?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the series.

Netflix only recently announced the news on their Twitter page as they updated fans on some of their show renewals, which include Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm + Flow.

Alongside a clip, they wrote: “Some News: Love Is Blind ~and~ The Circle have each been renewed for TWO more seasons! @iamcardib @chancetherapper & @Tip are back to judge Rhythm + Flow Season 2! Marie Kondo and her team will set out to tidy up a small American town in the new series, Sparking Joy!”

What is Sparking Joy about?

The upcoming “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” will follow Kondo and her team as they set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways.

The series marks Kondo’s second Netflix show, after the very successful “Tidying up With Marie Kondo” last year, which she received an Emmy nomination for.

How can you get involved?

Although the release date hasn’t been confirmed, there’s some good news as you could have the chance to nominate your town to be the very town featured in the new series.

Casting calls are currently open to find the perfect small town (in America) for Kondo to work her life-changing magic in.

“I have joyful news to share…I’m working on a new show with @netflix and @alfredstreetindustries! My team and I have an ambitious goal: to tidy a small town deserving of joy and change. You can submit your town for consideration by visiting the link in my profile. I can’t wait to wait to hear what you’re imagining for your community! #TidyMyTown #SparkingJoy,” Kondo announced on her Instagram page along with a video clip.

So if you fancy appearing on the show with your town, all you have to do is pop over to tidymytown.com and fill out an application form.

It’s a pretty extensive form, including questions about your town’s goals, history, what makes it a unique community, and which public spaces could really use tidying up.

Applicants are also required to submit a five to 10-minute video about why their town deserves a transformation.

And this video must include an interview with at least one member of the community who holds a “leadership position”.

But potential contestants must remember that it could get them the opportunity to clean up their town and be the one the responsible for it – think of all the local fame!

Who is Marie Kondo?

Marie is an organisation expert and founder of KonMari Media, Inc., who became a household name around the world from her worldwide best-selling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing.

Last year, she released her TV show Tidying up With Marie Kondo on Netflix.

What is Tidying Up with Marie Kondo about?

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is the consultant’s debut Netflix series. It became hugely successful and led to Marie becoming a popular name in the US.

It sees the cleaning expert visiting various families to help them clean and organise their homes.

The official synopsis reads: “In the eight-episode series, Marie Kondo guides people who are at a crossroads, but willing to tackle the clutter holding them back to spark joy in their homes and transform their lives in emotional and surprising ways.”

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo is coming to Netflix soon. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is available to stream on Netflix.