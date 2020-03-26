RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne and Baga Chipz have bagged their own Netflix show

Here’s some much betta news for you: Baga Chipz and The Vivienne, stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, have landed their own Netflix series – and you can watch the first episode right here, right now.

Called I Like to Watch UK, the YouTube show from the streaming giant runs a Gogglebox-esque format with the two drag queens reacting to TV clips. But rather than offering their views on a variety of channels, the duo will delve into Netflix titles only.

This may initially sound quite limiting until you find out the subject of their first episode: Sex Education.

Expect plenty of shade, dirty laughs and a lot of unforgiving smut. Basically, it’s NSFW (even if you’re working from home). Consider yourself warned.

Contains adult content from the start

New episodes are available every Wednesday at 3pm GMT on the Netflix UK YouTube channel.

And those fans looking for a further fix of queens, Netflix UK is currently airing the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race US.

The second series of the show’s UK version – to air on BBC Three – was undergoing filming earlier this year, however it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 arrives on Netflix Saturday 13th June. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.