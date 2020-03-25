Steph McGovern’s The Steph Show premiere date moved forward

Channel 4 has announced that The Steph Show will launch earlier than planned on Monday 30th March.

Advertisement

The new series hosted by journalist and presenter Steph McGovern will feature positive stories about the amazing things that everyday people are doing in these difficult times.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Steph Show will also feature helpful information and advice, as well as entertainment and special guests (via the magic of the internet, of course).

Due to safety precautions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be hosted in McGovern’s very own living room rather than a glossy television studio.

????THE STEPH SHOW ???? Bit of a (MASSIVE) change of plan We’re launching #TheStephShow NEXT WEEK LIVE from MY front room Join me weekdays 12-1pm LIVE @Channel4 Full of stories/people to help get us through these strange times#StayAtHome @TheStephShowC4 ????#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/WQJ3rZ8x6I — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) March 25, 2020

McGovern said: “So this might not be how we planned it, but I’m itching to get on air and get chatting to all the people out there doing amazing stuff through these crazy times.

“Whatever you’re up to, we want to bring some much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness.”

To find out what else is on during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, visit our TV guide.

Advertisement

The Steph Show premieres on Channel 4 on Monday 30th March at 12noon