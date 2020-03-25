Love Is Blind has been renewed for TWO more series

The good news: Love Is Blind will be back for a second series. The even better news: it’s also getting a third season.

Netflix announced the renewal on Twitter on Tuesday, delighting the reality’s many fans and offering some much-needed light in these uncertain times.

When you find out Love is Blind has been renewed for a THIRD season pic.twitter.com/oMfpxVoYrz — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 24, 2020

The wild dating show, billed as an “experiment”, landed on the streamer in February and quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched series around the globe, catapulting its contestants to fame in the process.

It saw a group of men and women attempt to find love without seeing one another, at least not until after they got engaged. Out of the emerging couples (Lauren and Cameron, Mark and Jessica, Amber and Barnett, Kelly and Kenny, Carlton and Diamond and Giannina and Damian), three are still together.

Following the renewal news, the Love Is Blind official account issued a casting call for singles, but it looks like only those in the US (specifically Chicago), are encouraged to apply.