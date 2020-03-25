Accessibility Links

  5. Joel Dommett announced as winner of Celebrity Bake-Off – but it was just a prank

He set out to make the tallest showstopper the tent had ever seen

Joel Dommett

Comedian Joel Dommett was the victim of a savage prank on Celebrity Bake-Off, where he was jokingly announced as star baker by presenter Noel Fielding.

The special edition of the culinary challenge was being held to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, with Queer Eye‘s Tan France, tennis superstar Johanna Konta and actress Caroline Quentin also competing.

Dommett took on the challenge of creating the tallest showstopper the tent has ever seen, creating an extremely high diving board out of biscuits with a jelly swimming pool at the bottom.

Although the judges admired the novelty of the idea, it suffices to say that Dommett wasn’t lauded for his baking expertise…

When it came to announcing who had been crowned star baker, Fielding pulled a practical joke on The Masked Singer presenter, saying that he had taken the title (before quickly announcing the real winner).

He said: “The winner of this week’s Star Baker is… Joel. No, it’s Tan.”

The celebrities felt for Dommett but everyone was pleased for winner Tan France, who had impressed the judges by making fondant icing from scratch for his showstopper, as well as a beautiful Battenberg cake.

Need some inspiration on what to watch until next week’s episode? Our TV Guide has all the latest scheduling updates.

The Great Celebrity Bake-Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Noel and Dandi Standing with Paul and Prue sitting
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

