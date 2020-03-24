Peter Crouch launches Save Our Summer as BBC outlines new programming

The BBC has announced a host of new entertainment programmes aiming to bring the country together during the coronavirus lockdown, including a new show fronted by former England footballer Peter Crouch.

According to the broadcaster, Crouch will host Save Our Summer, which looks to make up for the lack of sporting action this year by giving “the British public a little bit of all the big summer events that have been taken away.”

Crouch will be joined by comedian Alex Horne and his band the Horne Section, along with BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama for what the BBC promises will be “a one-stop shop of summery entertainment.”

The programme description reads, “Using the full scope of communication technology and the hosts’ showbiz-heavy phonebook, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will take advantage of everyone being stuck at home to remotely bring audiences live music, replacement sports action, exclusive comedy, celebrity guests, interactive audience fun and VT adventures from all over the country – and beyond.”

Other new shows that will debut on the BBC in the coming weeks include the latest programme from choirmaster Gareth Malone, Rylan Clark Neal’s You Are What You Wear and Spandau Ballet’s The Kemps.

Meanwhile The One Show will continue to air, introducing new segments including stargazing with Dara Ó Briain in his back garden.

And The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You and The Mash Report will all continue to air weekly, being recorded live during the week of transmission, albeit in slightly different formats.

There will also be Saturday night repeats of some of the best of British comedy, with series such as Outnumbered and Gavin & Stacey set to be rerun.

BBC director general Tony Hall said, “The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times. We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead. I think that is incredibly important.

“The BBC will also deliver a range of virtual events to replace some of those that have now had to be cancelled. We can all still have a Eurovision moment, even if it is different from the past. Our pledge is to offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs.”