Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Coronavirus: Loose Women and Lorraine live broadcasts dropped from ITV Daytime schedule

Coronavirus: Loose Women and Lorraine live broadcasts dropped from ITV Daytime schedule

Changes have been made to ITV's daytime line-up to stop the spread of the virus

Loose Women (ITV)

Lorraine and Loose Women will not be broadcast live starting from today, as part of ITV’s measures to combat coronavirus.

Advertisement

The broadcaster announced that they had made the decision in order to minimise the number of staff travelling in and out of their studios on a daily basis.

ITV is now focusing its attention on keeping Good Morning Britain and This Morning on the air.

Its new daytime schedule starting from Monday 23rd March will consist of an extended Good Morning Britain from 6am to 10am, where Lorraine Kelly will join Piers in the studio for the final hour.

They will hand over to Holly and Phil for This Morning, which will retain its usual timeslot between 10am and 12:30pm.

ITV will begin airing repeats of their favourite Loose Women episodes at 12:30pm, in lieu of any new episodes being recorded.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved with our programmes is our priority and in this dynamically developing situation we will obviously continue to review these new arrangements on a day by day basis and follow at all times the latest PHE and WHO guidelines.”

Advertisement

The coronavirus has affected production on dozens of films and television shows.

Tags

All about This Morning

Alison and Dermot
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Joe Wicks - PE Lessons

How to watch Joe Wicks PE lesson for kids live every day at 9am

Coronation Street Norris

Coronation Street and Emmerdale halt filming amid coronavirus

Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and John Hurt in a Day of the Doctor poster (BBC)

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat reveals scrapped ideas and behind-the-scenes secrets during mass fan rewatch

Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec to prerecord next Saturday Night Takeaway edition after huge ratings