Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend.

The 16th series kicked off on February 22, with a 90-minute long show full of exciting features, famous faces and outrageous stunts.

So as the show continues, who’ll be performing this week? And who else will be making an appearance at some point?

Who will be performing this week?

Get ready for a very special End of The Show Show, as viewers at home get involved.

Singer Olly Murs will be performing his massive hit, Dance With Me Tonight on the ITV show, and Ant and Dec have asked viewers to take part now that the show is being filmed without a studio audience following the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers will get the chance to dance alongside Olly by sending in one-minute long video clips of them dancing to the track from the comfort of their home.

You can find out how to get involved here.

Revealing all on their official Twitter page, Ant and Dec wrote: “#SaturdayNightTakeaway NEEDS YOU! We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the #EndOfTheShowShow…..”

Olly’s performance follows JLS, who reunited this year, dancing duo Twist and Pulse, English singer and songwriter Anne-Marie – who apologised for her controversial performance last week – and US girl group The Pussy Cat Dolls.

Who else will be on the show?

Fans can expect to see many famous faces on SNT, with celebrities due to take part in some of the show’s craziest challenges, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Me Ear.

Some of the stars who’ll be gracing our TV screens include: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, and Simon Cowell, to name a few.

