Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

This celeb will be joining Ant and Dec...

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend, as the Geordie due continue to film amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The legendary TV duo made their comeback on February 22nd with a whole host of new and exclusive features, live surprises, guests, stunts as well as all of the favourites that SNT fans know and love.

And the show will go on, as they film without a live studio audience for the first time in the show’s history.

So, which celebs will be joining the boys on the show?

Who will be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Berkley London - Launch Party

Viewers are in for lots of laughter  as comedian Joel Dommett has been confirmed as the guest announcer.

Joel will will take to the podium to narrate the family, entertainment show on March 21st.

The television presenter and actor is known for various roles including Skins, Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Joel & Nish vs The World.

Since November 2017, Dommett has co-presented I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp on ITV2 with Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt, and this year, he presented ITV’s The Masked Singer.

His appearance follows Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, who had an amazing time in the booth with some shirtless men.

Previous guest announcers include: Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James, Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, and US singer Camila Cabello – who opened the first show of series 16.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.

Tags

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Saturday Night Takeaway
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Family and pet photoshoot

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a pet portrait photography session for just £25!

Expert photographers will capture pictures you’ll treasure forever

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Return date for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway confirmed

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is returning to ITV

Ant and Dec win NTAs

National Television Awards Ant and Dec win Best Presenters for 19th year running

Ant and Dec at the NTA Awards, Getty, SL

How many NTAs have Ant and Dec won?