Who do you think should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in Group Two

Now that Eurovision 2020 has sadly been cancelled, we don’t currently know what will happen to the acts who were only recently announced to be taking part – but plenty of fans have big opinions on who should have won.

With that in mind, and to try and bring a bit of well-needed cheer to the continent at these troubling times, we’ve collated all the entries for the contest and will be hosting a series of polls to let people have their say on the act they think should have won.

There will be four rounds initially with the top acts moving onto the next round – all you need to do is click the link to read about the act and listen to their song, then vote for your favourites in the poll below.

The top two in each heat will go to our grand final, where you will have the chance to pick your favourite song and winner. Remember, this is who you think should have been crowned champion at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which would have taken place in Rotterdam.

Ready, steady, here’s the second group of songs…

[Group Two voting closes at 5pm GMT on Saturday 21st March]

GROUP TWO

Click on the links below to hear the song and find out more about the act:

Czech Republic: Benny Cristo – Kemama

North Macedonia – Vasil – YOU

Iceland: Daði & Gagnamagnið – Gagnamagnið (Think About Things)

Ireland: Lesley Roy – Story of My Life

Romania: Roxen – Alcohol You

Estonia: Uku Suviste – What Love Is

Australia: Montaigne – Don’t Break Me

Austria: Vincent Bueno – Alive

Italy: Diodato – Fai rumore

Belgium: Hooverphonic – Release Me