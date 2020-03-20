Ant and Dec unsure if Saturday Night Takeaway will continue after this weekend

The future of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is looking a little bit uncertain, after the boys decided to film without a studio audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, it was announced that the live show will go ahead on March 21st, but there will be no studio audience for the first time in the show’s history as COVID-19 continues.

Instead, Ant and Dec have asked viewers to get involved by sending in videos clips of them dancing to an Olly Murs song and it could be included in the End of the Show Show.

However, the Geordie duo has now admitted that they’re not sure whether they’ll be able to film another episode of the show after this week.

Speaking on This Morning, Ant revealed that “didn’t yet know” if they could bring the show to fans the following weekend, or if they’d be allowed to.

With people encouraged to isolate and distance themselves from others, various shows have taken measures by even reducing staff in the studio.

And as the pandemic continues, things could change even more.

Speaking of this weekend’s show, Ant explained: “We wanted to do the show just to put a smile on people’s faces,” before admitting: “We might not be able to do another one, we don’t know yet.”

Despite the uncertainty, they revealed that while the show remains up in the air, they’d continue with the series for as long as they could each Saturday night, with Dec explaining: “As long as we are allowed to we’re gonna try to bring you the show and put a smile on faces.”

On crew joining them, Ant added that they told them: “If you don’t wanna come down we completely understand,” but they were more than happy to.

We sure hope they can keep everyone safe and make it work!

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday at 7pm, only on ITV – if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.