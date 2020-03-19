Who is Switzerland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Gjon’s Tears who sings Repondez-moi

Switzerland have the unique distinction of being the first ever Eurovision winners, as well as catapulting Celine Dion to fame when she represented the nation in 1988.

After four years of failing to qualify for the Grand Final, they made a triumphant return in 2019 and placed a very respectable fourth overall with Luca Hänni’s She Got Me.

In 2020, they were set to enter a French song for the first time in ten years with Gjon’s Tears who sings Répondez-moi or “Answer Me”.

Of course, the contest was sadly cancelled due to the current coronavirus outbreak all over Europe and the world.

Could they have had another top ten finish? Here’s everything you need to know about the artist and the track…

Who is representing Switzerland at Eurovision 2020? And what’s the song?

Gjon Muharremaj, 21, who goes by the stage name Gjon’s Tears, hails from Broc in the Canton of Fribourg.

He has been performing from a very young age, placing third in Albania’s Got Talent when he was just 12-years-old and later reaching the semi finals of Switzerland’s Got Talent and The Voice France.

Repondez-moi is a song about origin and identity, asking big questions about where we come from and why we are here…