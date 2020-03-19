Who is Serbia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Hurricane who will sing Hasta La Vista

Serbia first burst onto the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007, when they won the competition on their first attempt with Marija Šerifović.

While they’ve never quite reached the heights of their debut again, Serbia has continued to do well with a further three top ten entrants including third place in 2012.

Hoping to bring back the glory days of 2007 is Hurricane, who were scheduled to perform at the competition in Rotterdam, The Netherlands before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But why would Hurricane blow away the competition?

Here’s everything you need to know about the band and their song entry, which was chosen through a national competition.

Who is representing Serbia at Eurovision 2020? And what’s the song?

Hurricane is a pop-R&B girl band made up of Sanja Vučić, Ivana Nikolić and Ksenija Knežević. While they mostly sing in English, their Serbian-language Favorito was very popular in heir home country and earned the band 30 million views on their YouTube channel.

The band are slowly gaining international attention, however – their songs have been broadcast on more than 100 radio stations around the world, and the group were recently in Los Angeles working on music for the American market.

Hurricane would have sung Hasta La Vista, co-written by band member Sanja Vučić.

