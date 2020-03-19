Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Who is Netherlands’ Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Jeangu Macrooy who will sing Grow

Who is Netherlands’ Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Jeangu Macrooy who will sing Grow

The singer-songwriter was due to represent the current champions in the annual competition

Jeangu Macrooy Eurovision

One of the original countries from the first contest in 1956, The Netherlands have competed in the Eurovision Song Contest an impressive 60 times with only four missed years.

Advertisement

One of the very first winners all the way back in 1957, the Netherlands have now won five times including their most recent victory in 2019.

Hoping to continue their winning streak was Jeangu Macrooy – who was, of course, going to sing in his home country before the contest was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But why did the current champs choose Jeangu Macrooy?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star and his song entry, which is an autobiographical reflection…

Who is representing The Netherlands at Eurovision 2020? And what’s the song?

Jeangu Macrooy is a singer-songwriter from Suriname, who moved to The Netherlands aged 20 to study music. This led to the release of two critically acclaimed albums – High On You and Horizon – as well as a tour in Germany and performances at popular Netherlands festivals Lowlands and North Sea Jazz Festival.

His self-penned song Grow is autobiographical, following Macrooy’s quest to find himself as he grows older.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Will Ferrell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

eurovision georgia

Who is Georgia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Tornike Kipiani who will sing Take Me as I Am

Gjon's Tears sings Repondez-moi for Switzerland at Eurovision 2020

Who is Switzerland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Gjon’s Tears who sings Repondez-moi

eurovision latvia

Who is Latvia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Samanta Tīna who was due to sing Still Breathing

Screenshot 2020-03-19 at 10.53.16

Who is Finland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Aksel Kankaanranta who will sing Looking Back