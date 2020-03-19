Who is Malta’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Destiny who will sing All of My Life

Malta has had a rough time at the Eurovision Song Contest recently, though has managed to make the finals 25 times since their debut in 1971.

Despite never quite securing a victory, they are the only non-winning country to achieve the top three four times.

Hopes for their first victory was pinned on Destiny this year, who was scheduled to perform at the grand final in Rotterdam, The Netherlands before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But who is Destiny and why might British viewers recognise her?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star and her song entry, hoping it will win her a second Eurovision crown…

Who is representing Malta at Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

This is not the first talent show for Maltese singer Destiny Chukunyere – this isn’t even her first Eurovision.

After winning a national competition, Destiny represented Malta in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2015. Not only did she win with the song Not My Soul, but she set a new record with 185 points.

In 2017 Destiny auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and got four yeses and a rare compliment from Simon Cowell, but was eliminated in the live semi-finals.

Her paths crossed with Eurovision yet again when she appeared as a backing singer for Malta’s 2019 contestant Michela Pace, who came 14th place. Like Pace before her, Destiny then won The X Factor Malta in 2020 and therefore was awarded the opportunity to represent Israel at Eurovision 2020.

Still only 17 years old, Destiny was due to sing All Of My Love which was partly composed by Austria’s 2018 entrant Cesár Sampson.

