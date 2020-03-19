Who is Israel’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Eden Alene who will sing Feker Libi

Last year’s host Israel has a pretty good record in the Eurovision Song Contest, reaching the final 36 times since their debut in 1973.

Israel currently holds the impressive record of most participations without ever coming last, and has won four times, most recently with Netta in 2018.

This year Eden Alene was chosen to try and bring the competition back to Israel yet again, until the grand final in Rotterdam, The Netherlands was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But who is Eden Alene and how was she selected?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star and her song entry, which was described as a mix of African dance and middle eastern sound…

Who is representing Israel at Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

Eden Alene first came to national attention in Israel after winning The X Factor Israel in 2018. She then released several singles – including a Eurovision cover – and performed at the torch-lighting ceremony during the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of the State of Israel. She then won yet another national singing competition called Rising Star in 2020, which earned her the opportunity to represent Israel at Eurovision.

Her song Feker Libi was written by Idan Raichel and Doron Medalie, two of Israel’s most prominent musicians. It was chosen during selection show The Next Song For Eurovision, during which Eden Alene performed four potential song entries.

