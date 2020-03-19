Who is Ireland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Lesley Roy who will sing Story of My Life
The singer/songwriter was due to represent the European country in the competition
When it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest, Ireland is one of the countries who have had a pretty good ride, competing in 53 competitions since making their debut in 1965, and only missing two years.
In their competing years, they managed to achieve huge success, making the top ten 13 times in a row.
This year, they chose singer/songwriter Lesley Roy to represent them at the competition – which was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.
But, what made Lesley stand out from the rest?
Here’s everything you need to know about the star, and her song entry, which was described as a “banger”…
Who is representing Ireland at the Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?
Lesley is a singer/songwriter with many years in the music industry behind her. She hails from from Balbriggan in Co Dublin, and splits her time between New York City and Ireland.
Lesley was due to sing her hit Story of My Life, which she co-wrote with Robert Marvin, Catt Gravitt and Tom Shapiro.
If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.