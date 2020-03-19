Who is Finland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Aksel Kankaanranta who will sing Looking Back

One of Eurovision’s long-standing countries, Finland has competed in the Eurovision Song Contest a total of 53 times since their first entry in 1961.

They were hoping to make this year their 54th time with Aksel Kankaanranta, before the competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And it sounds like they made a pretty good choice in choosing Aksel, who came second on The Voice of Finland in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Finnish star…

Who is representing Finland at the Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

Aksel Kankaanranta won the final of ‘UMK’, Finland’s national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

After competing against Catharina Zühlke, Erika Vikman, F3M, Sansa and Tika, the singer took home the honour of representing the Scandinavian country in Rotterdam.

He was due to sing his song Looking Back, which he co-wrote with five other writers, including Joonas Angeria and Whitney Phillips.

