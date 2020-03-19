Rylan Clark-Neal, Jack Whitehall and fans responds to Eurovision cancellation – “Totally the right call”

Eurovision fans have taken to social media, after the Song Contest was cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The EBU released a statement on March 18th, announcing that the 2020 competition had been axed due to the spread of COVID-19.

It read: “It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And the news hasn’t gone down easily with many fans, with presenter Rylan Clark-Neal – who was due to commentate the show with Scott Mills on BBC Four – being one of the first to voice his opinion.

“Sad news about @Eurovision but totally the right call. Flying 41 delegations into one city can’t work at the moment. Sending love to this years artists and bigger love to @jonolasand. Stay well #Eurovision” the presenter wrote alongside an image.

Rylan’s comment comes a day after he told RadioTimes.com that he didn’t think the show would go ahead due to the recent outbreak.

As we caught up with the TV star, he explained: “I can’t see it happening the way that we’re used to it happening, but I could be completely wrong. It’s in May and we don’t know what’s going to happen in May. In my head, I’m preparing for bad news because that’s all we’re hearing at the moment, which would be the right outcome if that’s what we’re being told to do.”

Sad news about @Eurovision but totally the right call. Flying 41 delegations into one city can’t work at the moment. Sending love to this years artists and bigger love to @jonolasand . Stay well #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/xvpTgAJ3Yb — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) March 18, 2020

And Rylan isn’t the only one feeling pretty put out by the news, with comedian Jack Whitehall Tweeting shortly afterwards: “What!? No! Not Eurovision. What will get cancelled next? Christmas? Happiness?”

Since the announcement, fans have rushed to the social media site with many sharing sad memes and jokes.

“Eurovision was cancelled 2nd year in a row of no Eurovision for me I don’t know if I’m strong enough for this,” one wrote, alongside a crying gif.

Sharing the same sentiment, another added: “repeat after me ITS OK TO BE SAD IF EUROVISION GETS CANCELLED ITS OK TO BE SAD IF EUROVISION GETS CANCELLED ITS OK TO BE SAD IF EUROVISION GETS CANCELLED ITS OK TO BE SAD IF EUROVISION GETS CANCELLED.”

What!? No! Not Eurovision. What will get cancelled next? Christmas? Happiness? https://t.co/goD9SMCjfh — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 18, 2020

eurovision was cancelled 2nd year in a row of no eurovision for me i don't know if im strong enough for this pic.twitter.com/KdohpmUTba — y/n (@piece_of_shite) March 18, 2020

Others have asked whether the network will replace the 2020 show with something else, or if the 2020 contestants will get to compete next year.

Calling for a replacement show, one Twitter user wrote: “So sad Eurovision has had to be cancelled. @bbceurovision and @grahnort any chance of a compilation prog of all the winning songs instead? Pretty please.”

We wouldn’t say no to that!

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.