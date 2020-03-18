Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell forced to pull dancing tour

Former Strictly Come Dancing pairing Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have had to postpone their tour, following the coronavirus outbreak.

The real-life couple announced their decision to put their show on hold in light of the recent pandemic.

In a shared statement, Dianne, 30, and Joe, 28, told fans: “We have been working really hard on the show and it is going to be great, which makes this extra hard. Rescheduling shows is the last thing we want to do, but these are strange times and we have to keep everyone safe.”

They continued: “We are working to try and reschedule as quickly as possible so that people can exchange their tickets into new dates, but where that is not possible, refunds will be issued from your point of purchase.”

Reassuring ticket holders that they’ll receive a full refund as the companies work hard in the difficult period, they added: “Venues and ticketing companies are working in difficult circumstances at the moment so please bear with them as they work through all this. We love you all and look forward to seeing you in person again soon. In the meantime, please keep yourselves healthy and safe. Xxx.”

The pair were due to hit the road in March and April for 20 performances across the country, however, will now perform at a later unspecified date.

And Dianne and Joe aren’t the only Strictly stars affected by the pandemic.

This week, pro dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara confirmed that they had been forced to postpone their Remembering The Oscars Tour until 2021.

Similarly, a host of TV shows both in the UK and abroad have been severely affected as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to dominate the headlines with many projects having their productions suspended.

