Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Matt Baker makes One Show appearance from living room as he self-isolates

Matt Baker makes One Show appearance from living room as he self-isolates

The co-presenter said he was self-isolating because a member of his household had developed a cough

Matt Baker

The One Show host Matt Baker has become the latest TV personality to go into self-isolation, missing last night’s episode in the process.

Advertisement

However, despite his absence on the sofa, the show was not completely without Baker’s presence—with the presenter appearing via webcam from his living room.

Chatting to co-host Alex Jones, Baker explained that a member of his household had developed a cough and so, according to new government guidelines, he would be self-isolating—kept company by his dog Bob.

“One of us has a cough, and that means we’re following the Prime Minister’s advice. And yeah, now spending the next two weeks self-isolating,” he said.

“To be honest with you, Al, speaking with who we have over the last few days, I kinda expected this to come,” he added. “I feel as ready as we can do, and more than happy to do our bit and do what’s right for everybody—look out for our neighbours.”

In Baker’s absence, it’s not clear who will be joining Jones on the sofa for the next two weeks—although we do know that former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is set to co-host on Friday.

Baker announced towards the end of 2019 that he would be leaving the show in the spring, but an exact leaving date has not yet been announced.

Advertisement

He joins other Tv personalities, including Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, in self-isolating as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to dominate the headlines.

Tags

All about The One Show

Caroline quentin, Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Ep1

Who won Star Baker this week on The Great Celebrity Bake Off SU2C?

Bake off

Matt Lucas confirmed as Sandi Toksvig’s replacement on Great British Bake Off

Programme Name: Masterchef - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Judges Generics) - Picture Shows: John Torode, Gregg Wallace - (C) Shine TV - Photographer: Production

All the MasterChef winners and where they are now

The Trouble with Maggie Cole

Meet the cast of ITV’s The Trouble with Maggie Cole