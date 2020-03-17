Rylan’s new makeover show You Are What You Wear postponed

Rylan Clark-Neal’s new makeover show You Are What You Wear will no longer air on March 26th as previously scheduled.

A representative for the BBC confirmed the news today, saying: “Please note that fashion makeover series You Are What You Wear will no longer air on BBC One next Thursday 26th at 8pm.”

They added: “The series has been pushed back to air in the coming months and we are currently waiting for a new TX date.”

The makeover show – which sees Rylan at the helm of a ‘department store of dreams’ – will focus on trying to match how individuals feel on the inside with their wardrobe.

Alongside the presenter are five of the UK’s most exciting stylists with very different styles and personalities, ready to uplift a diverse range of contributors seeking to reinvent their wardrobes.

The show was due to air on BBC later this month, with episode one introducing viewers to Chris, a 6ft 5 personal hygiene salesman who only wears black and is looking to inject some colour into his wardrobe.

Also featured in the debut episode is Manny from Leeds, who at 5ft 3 has been wearing children’s sized clothes for years, PE teacher Rachael who has a trainer addiction, and warehouse worker Karen who can’t differentiate between her uniform and weekend wear.

The new show marks the network’s first ever makeover series in 15 years, however, fans will now have to wait to a later date to see it all unfold.

You Are What You Wear is not the only show to postpone filming in recent weeks, following the coronavirus outbreak – but the reason for this has not yet been confirmed.

Just this week, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway cancelled its finale which was due to take place in Disneyland Florida.

And Netflix recently opted to suspend production on all of its scripted projects in the US and Canada as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the film and TV industry.

You Are What You Wear is expected to air later this year on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.