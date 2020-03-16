The Martin Lewis Money Show: Coronavirus Special to air this week in ITV schedule shake-up

A special edition of The Martin Lewis Money Show will air on ITV this week, shaking up the previously announced schedule.

The consumer programme will return to ITV for an episode about managing finances during the coronavirus pandemic.

The special will air at 8:30pm on Thursday 19th March on ITV, bumping the third episode of Griff’s Great Australian Adventure, which sees the comedian journey from Brisbane to Cairns.

A weekend repeat of the travel guide will not air on Sunday at 11:30am as had previously been planned, replaced by another showing of Best Walks with a View with Julia Bradbury instead.

Griff’s Great Australian Adventure is expected to return to ITV on Thursday 26th March in its usual time slot.

The programme had originally been a replacement for Phillip Schofield’s How to Spend it Well on Holiday, which was pulled from schedules due to the travel restrictions caused by coronavirus.

Several television shows are facing delays because of the illness, including Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty, which have both been forced to postpone filming. The pandemic has also caused the delay of release dates for the likes of No Time to Die and Mulan.

Future delays may well result in further scheduling shake-ups down the line.