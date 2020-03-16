Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale in the US officially cancelled over coronavirus fears

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale in the US has officially been cancelled over coronavirus fears.

For “health reasons” relating to the coronavirus outbreak, each viewer who has won a trip with their Place on The Plane giveaway, will still get their free holiday, however, it will be at a later date.

The decision was announced on Saturday March 14th, following concerns the show wouldn’t go on in Florida – where the final episode was due to take place at Disneyland.

“We will no longer be broadcasting the Saturday Night Takeaway finale from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida,” a spokesperson told The Mirror.

It comes after the theme park was temporarily shut down in Paris, California and Florida due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesperson continued: “Walt Disney World has made the decision to close, beginning on Monday 16 March until the end of the month.

“The wellbeing of all our prize winners, as well as our production team, is always our number one priority.”

Insisting all winners will still be flown out, the spokesperson added: “All recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize.”

Saturday Night Takeaway is one of the latest TV shows to be affected by the pandemic.

Netflix recently opted to suspend production on all of its scripted projects in the US and Canada as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the film and TV industry.

This has directly affected multiple shows, including teen drama Stranger Things and upcoming Ryan Murphy’s film The Prom.

Meanwhile, the new Bond film No Time To Die has been postponed until November 2020 as opposed to its initial release date of April, and Disney’s Mulan may also be delayed.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.