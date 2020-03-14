Kevin Clifton lands first role since shock Strictly departure

Kevin Clifton has landed his first role since announcing his surprise departure from Strictly Come Dancing – and he’s swapping one Strictly for another.

Advertisement

The professional dancer, who won the show with now girlfriend Stacey Dooley in 2018, has revealed he’s set to play the lead role of Scott Hastings in the upcoming UK & Ireland tour of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

And it will be something of a Strictly reunion for the dancer – with judge Craig Revel Horwood set to direct the production.

Speaking about his casting, Clifton said, “I’m beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

“When I was 10 years old, I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again!

“I really can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show!”

The musical is based on Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film of the same name which starred Paul Mercurio in the lead role of Scott Hastings and was in turn based on Luhrmann’s own 1984 stage play.

The show is set to open on 26th September in Nottingham, with further shows in Wolverhampton, Hull, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Bristol, Bromley, Edinburgh, York, Salford, Guildford, Northampton, Southend, Llandudno, Aylesbury, Darlington, Wimbledon, Bournemouth, Derry, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Canterbury, Birmingham, Plymouth, Blackpool, Bradford, Southampton, Ipswich and Reading.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing recently confirmed its professional line-up for 2020, with several old faces returning to the hit entertainment show.