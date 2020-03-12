Celebrity chef Michel Roux dead at 79

Celebrity chef Michel Roux has passed away aged 79 from a terminal lung condition.

Born in France on 19th April 1941, he went on to become the pioneer of modern British restaurant cuisine, opening the UK’s first three Michelin starred restaurant: Le Gavroche.

Roux was also passionate about bringing young people into the industry, founding the Roux Scholarship in 1984, which gave up-and-coming chefs the opportunity to work in a Michelin-starred restaurant.

He has appeared on Saturday Kitchen and MasterChef, as well as a television show about his family titled The Roux Legacy.

In his later years, he developed a terminal lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Roux is survived by his son Alain and his daughters Francine and Christine, who released the following statement.

“It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support during his illness. While many of you will share our great sense of loss, we request privacy for the family at this difficult time.

“We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we’re so proud of all he’s achieved.

“A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake.

“For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm. But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds.

“Michel’s star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow.”