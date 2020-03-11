Accessibility Links

When is The Undateables on TV?

Everything you need to know about Channel 4's dating show with a difference

James, Undateables (C4)

The new series of Channel 4’s dating show with a difference kicks off this spring, with a brand new batch of singletons looking for love.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of The Undateables.

When is The Undateables on TV?

The Undateables begins on Wednesday 11th March at 9pm on Channel 4. Each episode is expected to be available on All 4 after broadcast.

What’s going to happen?

The eleventh series of the beloved show sees a fresh batch of romance hopefuls try their hand at dating. There’s 26-year-old Nicholas, who has Asperger’s and dreams of finding a partner to share his life, and passion for sport, with. Shantae, a 22-year-old with Down’s Syndrome looking for a religious family guy. And also Robbie Williams superfan Sam, 28, who has a global learning delay and is a successful horse rider.

Do you have a review?

Indeed. RadioTimes critic Jack Seale had this to say about the eleventh series: 
It feels like fireworks are going off. Like at the magic kingdom at Disney World.” The ineffably wholesome dating series, following young adults with autism or learning difficulties as they navigate new romance, is back and is as wonderfully affirmative as ever. We meet Shantae, a 22-year-old who wants to meet a man who is as big a diva as she is; Sam, who’s 28 and has keen interests he wants to share (his date likes Robbie Williams, but does she also like horses?); and 26-year-old Nicholas, an amateur football commentator who has made a list of conversation-starters on his smartphone, but must remember not to bamboozle his companions with facts and figures. Even the dates that don’t quite work out are a delight.

All about The Undateables

James, Undateables (C4)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
