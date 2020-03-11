When is The Undateables on TV?
Everything you need to know about Channel 4's dating show with a difference
The new series of Channel 4’s dating show with a difference kicks off this spring, with a brand new batch of singletons looking for love.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of The Undateables.
When is The Undateables on TV?
The Undateables begins on Wednesday 11th March at 9pm on Channel 4. Each episode is expected to be available on All 4 after broadcast.
What’s going to happen?
The eleventh series of the beloved show sees a fresh batch of romance hopefuls try their hand at dating. There’s 26-year-old Nicholas, who has Asperger’s and dreams of finding a partner to share his life, and passion for sport, with. Shantae, a 22-year-old with Down’s Syndrome looking for a religious family guy. And also Robbie Williams superfan Sam, 28, who has a global learning delay and is a successful horse rider.