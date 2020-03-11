Matt Lucas confirmed as Sandi Toksvig’s replacement on Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas has been confirmed as the new host on The Great British Bake Off, who will replace Sandi Toksvig.

He will host alongside Noel Fielding, while Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have confirmed they will be back for another series.

Sandi Toksvig quit earlier in January after three years hosting the show to work on other projects, including Channel 4’s The Write Offs.

Speaking of his new role, Matt said: “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Welcoming Matt to the team, Noel said: “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph.”

Paul commented: “I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he’s a fantastic addition to the team.”

Prue shared: “The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?”

CEO and Executive Producer of Love Productions, Richard McKerrow, said: “It’s extremely exciting to have Matt joining the Bake Off family, he’s a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can’t wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent. Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands.”

GBBO shared the news on Twitter on 11th March with a funny video showing Noel and Matt’s chemistry already.

On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team – @RealMattLucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MN6lDox94t — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 11, 2020

Channel 4’s Director of Programmes, Ian Katz, said of the decision: “We’re thrilled that one much loved national institution is joining another. Matt has everything it takes to be a great Bake Off presenter: he’s warm, hilarious and loves cake.”

Filming for the eleventh series of The Great British Bake Off begins this spring.

Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later this year.