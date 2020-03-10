Accessibility Links

Who is Ovie Soko? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off contestant and Love Island star

The reality star and basketball player is taking part in the celebrity cooking competition

Celebrity Bake Off Ovie Soko

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is with us once again, here to raise some dough for a good cause as well as the spirits of the entire nation.

Love Island scene-stealer Ovie Soko will be swapping beach trunks for a Bake Off apron to see if his famous brunch skills will translate well to breads – and possibly create a new catchphrase while he’s at it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the multi-talented Love Islander and potential star baker.

Ovie Soko: Key Facts

Age: 29

Best known for: Coming third in Love Island 2019 and being a professional basketball player (and being very tall)

Twitter: @OvieSoko

Instagram: oviesoko

Who is Ovie Soko?

Ovie Soko, 6ft 7in, started playing basketball at school in Virginia, before getting into the competitive college basketball scene at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Duquesne University.

After a failed attempt to join an NBA team in the 2014 draft, Soko played for various teams around Europe and has now signed with the London Lions.

However, it was taking part in Love Island in 2019 that truly shot the sky-scraping sportsman to fame, with his gentlemanly manners and catchphrase (message!)  made him extremely popular – to the point that someone petitioned parliament so he could win as a singleton. Ovie did, however, go on to couple up with late entrant India Reynolds, and the two had to settle for third place.

Since leaving the villa he’s certainly been busy – he was a guest chef on This Morning cooking one of his famous brunches, and appeared with several of his fellow Love Islanders for a special edition of Supermarket Sweep.

He has appeared in adverts for Diet Coke and Just Eat – the latter with friend and fellow Islander Amber Gill – and has also announced he is partnering with ASOS for an upcoming collection, which we assume caters for all sorts of heights.

Who will Ovie Soko be competing against?

Ovie will be competing against and comedians Jenny Eclair and Russell Howard and documentary maker, Louis Theroux.

Other confirmed celebrity contestants include Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss and British tennis number one Johanna Konta.

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

