Who is Louis Theroux? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off contestant and documentary filmmaker

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is with us once again, here to raise some dough for a good cause as well as the spirits of the entire nation.

Advertisement

Now two of the internet’s favourite things will finally collide as popular filmmaker Louis Theroux steps into the Bake Off tent – with Theroux himself as the focus for once as he swaps filmmaking for flouring.

Here’s everything you need to know about journalist, internet legend and potential star baker Louis Theroux.

Louis Theroux: Key Facts

Age: 49

Best known for: Presenting documentaries in his signature awkward style

Twitter: @louistheroux

Who is Louis Theroux?

Louis Theroux began his television career as a presenter on Michael Moore’s TV Nation series, in which he rather fittingly covered off-beat subjects that would later go on to define his career.

After TV Nation ended Theroux signed a deal with the BBC, with his first documentary series in 1998 the still-popular Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends which followed marginal subcultures in the US.

This was followed by When Louis Met… in which Theroux followed the daily lives of celebrities such as Jimmy Saville, as well as American-set series Dark States and Altered States.

Theroux still produces documentary specials for BBC Two, often returning to famous subjects such as America’s Most Hated Family, which received widespread media coverage.

Theroux has released two books including his autobiography Gotta Get Theroux This in 2019 and occasionally pops up on chat shows such as The Graham Norton Show and The Big Narstie Show.

His documentary has also spawned an army of internet fans and memes – something Theroux himself is well aware of…

Who will Louis Theroux be competing against?

Louis will be competing against Love Island’s Ovie Soko and comedians Jenny Eclair and Russell Howard.

Advertisement

Other confirmed celebrity contestants include Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss and British tennis number one Johanna Konta.