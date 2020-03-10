US game shows lose studio audiences due to coronavirus

Two major US game shows will scrap their studio audiences as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune have both been on the air for more than 45 years, but they will now be recorded without fans in the studio, according to TMZ.

The decision has reportedly been made as audience members for both shows tend to be older individuals, placing them in the demographic more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Also, fans have a tendency to travel far and wide to watch the studio recordings, which could include areas affected by the illness.

In addition, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek currently has stage four pancreatic cancer and a reduced immune system due to the treatment he is receiving, so he requires extra protection.

This is the latest in a developing situation, as the entertainment and events industries respond to the threat of coronavirus.

Questions have been raised over whether some sporting events will be able to go ahead, particularly as large gatherings in confined spaces are advised against.

Cinemas around the world, most notably Italy and China, have been closed in an effort to slow the virus, resulting in the delay of high-profile films No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2.

There is no indication that UK game shows will make similar plans to be recorded without studio audiences as of yet.