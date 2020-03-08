Accessibility Links

  5. Michael and Jowita win The Greatest Dancer with “queen of dance” Oti Mabuse

Fans were excited to see them take home the prize

The Greatest Dancer

BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer came to a close last night, crowning its winning team in a competitive final.

Advertisement

Contestants were tasked with performing twice, first a new dance with their celebrity captain, followed by their favourite past routine of the series.

In the end, the coveted title went to ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita, who had been coached by current Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse.

They took home £50,000 in prize money and bagged the opportunity to perform on Strictly when it returns at the end of the year.

Jowita said: “I don’t know what to say. I’d love to thank all of you guys for voting and thank you, Oti, so much for giving us the opportunity.”

They were up against some tough competition, including Dancepoint’s Alice in Wonderland performance, Harrison Vaughan’s dramatic Pennywise routine and Cheryl’s impressive young duo Lily and Joseph.

However, fans seemed to agree that Michael and Jowita were totally deserving winners…

This win continues a sterling record for professional Oti Mabuse, who coached the winning act on last year’s series of The Greatest Dancer and recently won Strictly with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer will return to BBC One on Friday 13th March for a special celebrity edition as part of Sport Relief 2020.

All about The Greatest Dancer

Oti Mabuse (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

