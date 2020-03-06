Who is Czech Republic’s Eurovision entry, Benny Cristo, who will sing Kemama?

The Czech Republic are bringing a catchy beat and a charismatic performer to the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Benny Cristo will be representing the country at the competition performing Kemama, a song about dancing with confidence and embracing individuality.

Czechia is a relatively recent addition to Eurovision, first competing in 2007 and not making the grand final until 2016.

Their best result came in 2018 with Mikolas Josef’s Lie To Me, but can they top it in 2020?

Here’s everything you need to know about Cristo and his song…

Who is representing the Czech Republic at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 32

Instagram: @bennycristo

Benny Cristo may not be an international star just yet, but he’s got quite a fanbase in the Czech Republic, as shown by his Instagram following of 789,000 people.

He rose to fame on the 2009 series of SuperStar, the Czech and Slovak version of Pop Idol, where he got to the final.

Since then, he has released three albums which have spawned several top 40 hits in the Czech Republic, including 2019’s Aleiaio which reached number three.

Cristo is also skilled at jiu-jitsu and has won medals in international tournaments.

What is the Czech Republic’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

The Czech Republic’s entry this year is called Kemama and is mostly an English-language song.

Cristo encourages listeners to be confident on the dance floor, singing in the chorus “they can say what they want, you should let it go”.

Accompanied by a catchy beat, the song has got people on their feet at previous live performances, but will it get Eurovision fans to vote?

Where did the Czech Republic come in last year’s Eurovision?

The Czech Republic had a bumpy time in Eurovision when they first joined the competition in 2007.

Lack of success and low interest from the Czech public led to their departure from the contest for several years from 2010 until 2014.

They finally made it to the grand final in 2016, but placed a disappointing 25th out of 26 acts.

Fortunately, they have fared better recently, placing sixth in 2018 with Mikolas Josef’s Lie To Me and 11th last year with another upbeat hit, Friend of a Friend by Lake Malawi.

Cristo’s Kemama has a different style to the Czech Republic’s previous two offerings, but will it be enough to crack the top ten again – or even win?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020