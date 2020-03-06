Watch Saturday Night Takeaway guest Craig David take part in priceless I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear!

Craig David takes part in an amusing edition of regular hidden camera segment I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear! on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week – with the two hosts reduced to hysterics as they watch.

The episode sees the singer explain his daily routine to a potential house sitter, with Ant and Dec feeding him lines from another room via an earpiece.

They force David to sing an amended version of his mega hit 7 Days, with the lyrics altered to reflect household chores.

At first David simply says the lines – “I do the weekly wash on Monday, the bins go out on Tuesday, I change the bedsheets on Wednesday, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and then I chill on Sunday” – before Ant urges him to sing it to the clearly perplexed house sitter.

He then asks if that schedule sounds all right to her, to which she tentatively nods, as Ant and Dec crack up.

Met @CraigDavid on Monday, got into his ear on Tuesday, we were pranking people by Wednesday and on Thursday and Friday and you can see it all on Saturday! (OK, it's not quite right but you get it ????) Don't miss this weekend's #SaturdayNightTakeaway, 7pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/PB7YN2lI5e — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 5, 2020

David joins the likes of boxer Anthony Joshua and actor Mark Wahlberg in taking part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear! so far this series.

Also on the show this week, Jax Jones and Ella Henderson are live in the studio, while Ant and Dec takes on former Britain’s Got Talent winners Twist and Pulse in the End Of The Show Show.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday on ITV at 7pm.