When is Netflix’s 100 Humans on? And what is it about? – Everything you need to know about the new social experiment

Netflix are releasing a new social experiment, following the success of dating show Love Is Blind, which we still can’t get over by the way!

Advertisement

Introducing 100 Humans, a test which will see a number of people – “100 humans” to be precise – from diverse backgrounds participating in various experiments exploring age, sex, happiness and the various other aspects of being human.

So, when is it on? And who are the hosts?

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting, new show…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is 100 Humans on?

Season one of the show is set to air on Netflix on March 13.

What can viewers expect?

The series will follow comedian Zainab Johnson, and writers Sammy Obeid and Alie Ward as they put 100 adults of very different backgrounds through various experiments in order to figure out aspects of what it is to be human.

The trailer for series one explains: “Which sex is better? What is with you and feet? Is there a right way to use the toilet? We’re going to find out the ugly truth today. 100 human beings place themselves at the mercy of us on a mission to answer questions we all have about human behaviour.”

Participants will be put through a certain level of “torture” as they try out different challenges, including the ice bucket challenge which involves dumping a bucket of ice water over a person’s head to promote awareness of the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – which is also known as motor neuron disease and in the US as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

You can watch the full trailer here

Who are the hosts?

The show is fronted by three hosts, who’ll each play a special part in the experiments.

Zainab

Zainab Johnson is a writer, stand-up comedian, actor and model. She credits her unique style of comedy to her life while growing up as one of 13 siblings in a Muslim household in Harlem.

She is known for her work in the TV series American KOKO and web series Avant Guardians. Her latest venture is Amazon’s new sci-fi comedy Upload, which she’ll be a regular on.

Sammy

Best known for performing 1,000 nights of comedy in a row (a current world record), Sammy is an American writer and stand-up comedian.

He has released one comedy album, Get Funny or Die Tryin.

His comedy is known for its “analytic style full of wordplay, clever misdirection and ethnic humor riffing on his Middle Eastern roots” – he’s Lebanese-American.

He has been featured on America’s Got Talent, and Last Comic Standing.

Alie

Alison Ann “Alie” Ward is an American writer, actress, and television and podcast host.

Alie has written for L.A. Weekly and the Los Angeles Times, and She has appeared in a handful of TV shows, including Nash Bridges

She is currently a correspondent for the CBS series Innovation Nation.

Advertisement

100 Humans airs on March 13, only on Netflix