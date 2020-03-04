Susan Calman to replace Jane McDonald on Cruising With and Holidaying With

Cruising With Jane McDonald is set to become Cruising With Susan Calman – with the Scottish comedian set to take over presenting duties on the BAFTA-winning Channel 5 travel show.

Calman, who will also replace McDonald on spin-off show Holidaying With Jane McDonald, has previously embraced the travel genre on the series Secret Scotland with Susan Calman.

McDonald announced that she would be standing down last week after enjoying more than four and a half years in the job, describing her time as host as “a privilege.”

According to Channel 5, Calman will be “heading out on new adventures, exploring the high seas and popular holiday destinations.”

The comedian said she was “over the moon” to take over the role on “such a prestigious group of shows.”

She added, “I can’t wait to go on exciting voyages and incredible journeys and take the wonderful viewers with me. It’s the start of a magnificent chapter and I can’t wait to get going!”

Meanwhile, Channel 5’s director of programming explained that Calman had been his “first and only choice” for the role and that he was “absolutely cock-a-hoop” that she had taken them on.

“I have encouraged her to make both shows uniquely hers and I am genuinely excited to see how she evolves them in her own, inimitable style,” he said. “The world is, literally, her oyster and I can’t wait to travel it with her.”

In addition to Secret Scotland, Calman’s other presenting gigs have included children’s game show Top Class, quiz show The Lie and BBC One shows The Boss and Armchair Detectives, while she is also frequently heard across BBC Radio 4’s comedy programming.