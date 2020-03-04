Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Susan Calman to replace Jane McDonald on Cruising With and Holidaying With

Susan Calman to replace Jane McDonald on Cruising With and Holidaying With

The Scottish comedian said she was "over the moon" to take on presenting duties on the shows

Calman

Cruising With Jane McDonald is set to become Cruising With Susan Calman – with the Scottish comedian set to take over presenting duties on the BAFTA-winning Channel 5 travel show.

Advertisement

Calman, who will also replace McDonald on spin-off show Holidaying With Jane McDonald, has previously embraced the travel genre on the series Secret Scotland with Susan Calman.

McDonald announced that she would be standing down last week after enjoying more than four and a half years in the job, describing her time as host as “a privilege.”

According to Channel 5, Calman will be “heading out on new adventures, exploring the high seas and popular holiday destinations.”

The comedian said she was “over the moon” to take over the role on “such a prestigious group of shows.”

She added, “I can’t wait to go on exciting voyages and incredible journeys and take the wonderful viewers with me. It’s the start of a magnificent chapter and I can’t wait to get going!”

Meanwhile, Channel 5’s director of programming explained that Calman had been his “first and only choice” for the role and that he was “absolutely cock-a-hoop” that she had taken them on.

“I have encouraged her to make both shows uniquely hers and I am genuinely excited to see how she evolves them in her own, inimitable style,” he said. “The world is, literally, her oyster and I can’t wait to travel it with her.”

Advertisement

In addition to Secret Scotland, Calman’s other presenting gigs have included children’s game show Top Class, quiz show The Lie and BBC One shows The Boss and Armchair Detectives, while she is also frequently heard across BBC Radio 4’s comedy programming.

Tags

All about Cruising with Jane McDonald

Calman
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Holidaying_With_Jane_Barce_03

Jane McDonald steps down from Cruising with Jane McDonald

strictly come dancing line-up

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: Full list of contestants

Jane McDonald, Picselect

Why is Jane McDonald in the I’m a Celeb jungle?

Strictly Come Dancing Susan Calman Stock Pic

Susan Calman to present BBC Two’s Great British Menu