Love Is Blind creator drops hint a UK version is on its way
It's the best news we could have hoped for!
Love Is Blind has undoubtedly taken the world by storm and unsurprisingly, fans of the Netflix series are desperate to see more.
And there’s good news for those hoping to take on the experiment in the United Kingdom as it’s looking likely there will be a version there.
According to the showrunner, Chris Coelen, following on from the enormous popularity of series one, he has been in “talks” with Netflix for more.
He told Metro: “We’re certainly talking about season two, yeah. I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future. That’s what I would certainly hope for.”
Coelen added how he is “100 per cent” up for a UK version of Love Is Blind, adding how he would “love it”.
Although it’s just a far-off dream, don’t be surprised if there’s more Love Is Blind in the very near future.
Until then, we have the exciting reunion episode to look out for.
Set to conclude Love Is Blind season one on Thursday 5th March, all of the contestants who made it out of the pods will be back for a catch-up.
Two years will have passed since the explosive weddings in which two couples managed to tie the knot.
But the fates of the others are still a mystery and fans will be desperate to see how their lives panned out.
What we do know is that Jessica and Amber will have their highly anticipated showdown.
In a teasing clip from Netflix, the pair can be seen at loggerheads as Amber calls out her love rival for chasing Barnett.
Can they resolve their differences or is this snippet of an argument just the tip of the iceberg?
Love Is Blind is currently available to stream on Netflix now.