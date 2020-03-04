Junior Bake Off announces Channel 4 return – here’s how to apply to take part

Junior Bake Off became a big hit when it debuted in 2011, acting as a spin-off from The Great British Bake Off.

In it, youngsters between nine and 15-years-old have the chance to be crowned champion after weeks of hard-fought competition.

Last year, it was fronted by Harry Hill, Prue Leith and Liam Charles, who were on hand to help the bakers through the difficult technical challenges.

And there’s good news for aspiring bakers as the series is on the hunt for more youngsters to take part in a 2020 series.

How to apply for Junior Bake Off

Applications are now open for Junior Bake Off season six.

Hopefuls can apply here, and have until Sunday 5th April to do so.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with the Junior Bake Off team on 0207 067 4833 or email applyforjuniorbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk.

Filming will take place from July 2020, over weekends, and across the summer holidays.

Speaking about the opportunity, Charles said: “Junior Bake Off will be back later on this year and Prue and I are looking for passionate yet creative bakers between the ages of nine and fifteen… Apply for it, you know you want to!”

Who won Junior Bake Off 2019?

Fin is the reigning champion of Junior Bake Off, after beating 19 other competitors to reach the top.

In the last episode, he was given the glass cake stand trophy after coming first against Aleena, Amal and Eliza.

They had to make iced buns, inside out biscuits and a showstopper which was supposed to represent the Junior Bake Off winner’s trophy.

Speaking after his win, Fin said: “It was probably the most surreal thing that has ever happened to me!”

“The pause between announcing ‘and the winner is’ to saying my name seemed to go on for ages.

“I was so overwhelmed as all the other bakers ran over to hug me. I pulled myself together and took the trophy from Liam. It was one of the best days of my life!”

Junior Bake Off 2020 will air on Channel 4 later this year