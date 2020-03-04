Who is Croatia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Damir Kedžo, who will sing Divlji vjetre?

Damir Kedžo left 15 other contenders in the dust, when he won Croatia’s national final, Dora 2020, in their bid to find their Eurovision representative.

Can he do the same at Rotterdam in May?

Here are all the details…

Who is representing Croatia at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 32

Instagram: @damirkedzo

Damir is well known in the Croatian music scene and may well give the other Eurovision contestants a run for their money, as he has 16 years of professional singing under his belt.

His songs have also been some of the most listened to in his home country for the last few years and his singles are award-winning hits, including Sve u meni se budi, which became the number one hit song in Croatia, attracting five million YouTube views.

What is Croatia’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Damir will be singing Divlji vjetre, which means “Wild Wind” in English. The track was written and composed by Ante Pecotić.

Whilst the lyrics are not yet available to see, judging by its English translation, we can hazard a guess that it will be a powerful number with a strong message.

Where did Croatia come in last year’s Eurovision?

Damir will have his work cut out for him if he wants to beat last year’s result of failure to qualify for the final and an overall position of 14th place and 64 points.

Out of the 24 times that Croatia has performed at Eurovision, the country’s highest placing in the contest so far has been fourth place, which the nation achieved twice – in 1996 and 1999.

Does Damir dare to dash to the top?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020