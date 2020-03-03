RuPaul’s Drag Race series 12 opens with tribute to late producer

The twelfth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race opened with a tribute to former producer Jacqueline Wilson, who tragically passed away last September.

Advertisement

An image appeared on screen of Wilson holding an award, alongside an “in memorium” caption.

Wilson had worked on the show from its second season and served in a number of roles before she became co-executive producer in 2017.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In her time on the show, she was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, and was victorious in both 2018 and 2019, while last year she was posthumously awarded the PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television.

Soon after her death, RuPaul paid tribute to Wilson, writing on Twitter: “Our beloved colleague Jacqueline Wilson has passed away.

“I could never express in words her invaluable contribution to the success of #DragRace, and to all the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside her. Love always, my friend.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race came to the UK for the first time last year, and is expected to return for a second run later this year.

Advertisement

RuPaul series 12 is currently airing in the US, with episodes available to UK viewers on Netflix the day after broadcast