How to apply for First Dates as the applications open for the new series

Looking for love? Well then this could be your opportunity to find the man or woman of your dreams, as the applications for First Dates has now opened.

The Channel 4 dating show is dedicated to matching compatible singletons together.

With the help of French maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix, and the iconic restaurant, couples get the chance to meet someone new over a candlelit dinner.

And although not all couples ride off into the sunset together, some dates are very successful, with pairs going on to get engaged, married and even start a family together.

So how do you apply?

RadioTimes.com took a look at the two-page application, and here’s everything you need to know about the process and how to stand out…

How to apply

You can apply to go on First Dates or the spin-off series First Dates Hotel via twentytwenty.tv.

Applicants will need to fill out a detailed form, including the usual information like name, age, and occupation, as well as lots of details about you “ideal partner”.

You’ll also be asked more personal questions about yourself, body type, height and ethnicity, as well as your sexual orientation in order to find someone perfectly matched to you.

Forms require a photograph of yourself, and applicants can submit a video if they want to show off more of their personality.

The application reads: “First Dates and First Dates Hotel are documentary series which help contributors find a partner from a pool of other singletons and captures the highs and lows of first dates on camera.

“Each episode will feature a number of intimate first dates. In-depth interviews will help the viewers get to know the daters. Discreet cameras will record the date from start to finish – from first impressions, through all the awkward, heart-warming and funny moments, to the end of the date and the discussion about whether or not a second date is on the cards.”

What are the criteria for applying?

The first requirement is hopeful applicants must be 18 or over, and of course, single.

You’ll have to be able to describe your ideal partner in 250 words or less.

First Dates also asks for potential stars’ social media accounts, in order to check if they’re suitable for the show.

Does everyone make it on the show?

While most applicants who get through, will appear on the Channel 4 show, if producers don’t think you’re quite right for the main dates, they might set you up for a date which will be featured in the background of the show.

This means you’d still have a chance to be paired up and go on a date, but just with less eyes on you.

How does First Dates work?

First Dates uses a scientific method in order to match hopefuls with their potential partners.

The pair then meet up at lavish London restaurant, Paternoster Chop House, where us viewers get to spy on their dates with the help of cameras and microphones.

At the end of the evening, the pair can choose to split the bill, go home together or alone, after being interviewed by production about the date.

